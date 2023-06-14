United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP decreased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,439 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for approximately 6.0% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.51% of United Therapeutics worth $64,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $923,703,000 after acquiring an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $906,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,585,000 after acquiring an additional 710,668 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,809,000 after acquiring an additional 109,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 660,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,783,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,846,459.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total value of $80,338.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,379 shares of company stock valued at $38,524,217. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Argus reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.39. The stock had a trading volume of 94,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $201.65 and a 1-year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Articles

