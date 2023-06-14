UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.88

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.88 per share by the healthcare conglomerate on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65.

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. UnitedHealth Group has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to earn $28.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $491.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $457.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.85.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after buying an additional 11,812,017 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after buying an additional 1,893,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,995,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.06.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

