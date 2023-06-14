Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.42. 3,576,310 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 3,198,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNIT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Uniti Group from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.61.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84.

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Uniti Group by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniti Group

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Further Reading

