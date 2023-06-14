US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Performance
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $50.83.
US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1404 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.
