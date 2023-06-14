USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002981 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $86.34 million and $474,237.44 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,960.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00405980 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00098123 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00019867 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033728 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000652 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

