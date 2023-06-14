V.F. (VFC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of V.F. (NYSE: VFC) in the last few weeks:

5/30/2023 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/25/2023 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $20.00.

5/24/2023 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $26.00.

5/24/2023 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $25.00.

5/24/2023 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $22.00.

5/24/2023 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $18.00.

5/24/2023 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00.

5/22/2023 – V.F. had its “maintains” rating reaffirmed by analysts at 888 Holdings plc.

5/22/2023 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $29.00 to $19.00.

5/20/2023 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/17/2023 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $23.00 to $20.00.

5/12/2023 – V.F. was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/9/2023 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $24.00 to $22.00.

5/5/2023 – V.F. was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

5/2/2023 – V.F. had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $31.00 to $26.00.

4/25/2023 – V.F. is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – V.F. was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,756,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,824,997. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $48.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.45.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 387.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in V.F. by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 400,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,187,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 96.2% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 21,567 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in V.F. by 38.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

