Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $23,119.32 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 33,999 shares of Vacasa stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total value of $23,119.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ:VCSA traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. 934,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,684. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.15. Vacasa, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $297.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.69.
Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $256.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.15 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vacasa, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on VCSA shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vacasa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Vacasa from $5.00 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.36.
Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.
