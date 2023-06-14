Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the May 15th total of 143,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vaccinex Price Performance

VCNX remained flat at $0.45 during trading on Wednesday. 91,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Vaccinex has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccinex

Vaccinex Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCNX. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vaccinex by 250.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70,805 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vaccinex by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

