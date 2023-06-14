Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNXGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the May 15th total of 143,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Vaccinex Price Performance

VCNX remained flat at $0.45 during trading on Wednesday. 91,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Vaccinex has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccinex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCNX. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vaccinex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Vaccinex by 250.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 99,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70,805 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vaccinex in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vaccinex by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

Featured Articles

