Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a decline of 30.5% from the May 15th total of 143,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Vaccinex Price Performance
VCNX remained flat at $0.45 during trading on Wednesday. 91,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,501. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Vaccinex has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.02.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaccinex
Vaccinex Company Profile
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.
Featured Articles
