Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 224.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,249,000. WA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,024,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,063,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,353,000 after purchasing an additional 286,354 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.95. 248,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,582. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $160.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.32. The company has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.