Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,641 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,807,460. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

