Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,668,000 after acquiring an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,915,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 652,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 495,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,780,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $243.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $217.12 and a 12 month high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.