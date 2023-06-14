Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Japan Science & Technology Agency acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,778,800,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,492,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,677,000 after buying an additional 22,328,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,642,000 after buying an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 406,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after buying an additional 3,900,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.61. 950,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,716,737. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.26 and a 12-month high of $77.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1952 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

