Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 58,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 44,951 shares.The stock last traded at $68.16 and had previously closed at $68.08.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $68.51.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1396 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
