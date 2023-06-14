Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 58,432 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 44,951 shares.The stock last traded at $68.16 and had previously closed at $68.08.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $68.51.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1396 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

