Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Acquired by Fortis Advisors LLC

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 9.0% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $11,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUSB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of VUSB opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.11.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

