Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.72

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.72 and traded as low as C$17.75. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$17.75, with a volume of 3,620 shares.
Separately, Cormark cut their target price on Vecima Networks from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Vecima Networks Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$437.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.
About Vecima Networks
Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.
