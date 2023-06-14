Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.72

Shares of Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCMGet Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.72 and traded as low as C$17.75. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$17.75, with a volume of 3,620 shares.

Separately, Cormark cut their target price on Vecima Networks from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The company has a market cap of C$437.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

About Vecima Networks

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

