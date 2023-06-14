Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN) Plans $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of Velan stock opened at C$12.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The company has a market cap of C$77.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$12.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.01. Velan has a 52 week low of C$4.76 and a 52 week high of C$12.88.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, memoryseal ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

