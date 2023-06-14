Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0140

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. Velas has a market cap of $34.49 million and approximately $469,577.77 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0140 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00045812 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00033687 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014851 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,462,230,353 coins and its circulating supply is 2,462,230,350 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

