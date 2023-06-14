Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $53.55 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.55.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ventas from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ventas from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ventas from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Ventas Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $54.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.04, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -999.94%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $52,871.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

Featured Stories

