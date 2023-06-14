VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 38,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 64,144 shares.The stock last traded at $20.85 and had previously closed at $20.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

About VEON

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62,633 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of VEON by 85.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of VEON in the first quarter worth $54,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.