Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Short Interest Down 25.8% in May

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 372,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 43.2% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. True Signal LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Vera Bradley Stock Up 2.9 %

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley stock opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. Vera Bradley has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.32.

(Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc engages in the business of designing women’s handbags, luggage, travel items, fashion, home accessories, and unique gifts. It operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley (VB) Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment is involved in selling VB products through full-line and factory outlet stores, websites, online outlet site, and the VB annual outlet sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.