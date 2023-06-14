Verge One Day Trading Volume Tops $427,568.68 (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Verge has a market capitalization of $24.84 million and approximately $427,568.68 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25,060.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.15 or 0.00291819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.00530577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00058707 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $101.75 or 0.00405905 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003977 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,842,019 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

