Verge Reaches Market Cap of $25.83 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $25.83 million and approximately $321,347.58 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,960.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00298381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00521480 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00058643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00405980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003848 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,836,469 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

