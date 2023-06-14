VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME) Short Interest Down 60.4% in May

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the May 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of VerifyMe in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

VerifyMe Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:VRME traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 1,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,593. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VerifyMe

VerifyMe ( NASDAQ:VRME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 58.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.10%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VerifyMe will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in VerifyMe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. SFE Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 492.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VerifyMe in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products.

