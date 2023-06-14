Vertcoin (VTC) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $5.50 million and $60,739.43 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0822 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,074.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00291518 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00014032 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.00533701 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00058733 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.90 or 0.00406371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003970 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,974,072 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.