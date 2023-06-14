Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Short Interest Update

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Via Renewables Price Performance

Via Renewables stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35. Via Renewables has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be given a $0.7399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.29%.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

