Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:VIDI – Get Rating) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.36. Approximately 15,342 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 24,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Vident International Equity Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $363.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIDI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 770.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vident International Equity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000.

About Vident International Equity Strategy ETF

The Vident International Equity Fund (VIDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core International Equity index. The fund tracks an index of companies from both developed and emerging markets, ex-US. The fund selects and weights its constituents in a tiered structure based on various risk and fundamental measures.

