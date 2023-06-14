Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.43. 707,464 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 144% from the average session volume of 289,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Company Profile

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

