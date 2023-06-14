Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Short Interest Down 29.7% in May

Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the May 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

VTRU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Vitru from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded Vitru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Vitru from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vitru by 4,544.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 65,307 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Vitru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $801,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Vitru by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 151,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 21,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vitru in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitru stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,574. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $518.34 million, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Vitru has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $23.99.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $85.51 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vitru will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology.

