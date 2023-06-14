VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VolitionRx presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.67.

VolitionRx Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.94. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VolitionRx ( NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VolitionRx will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in VolitionRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,775,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VolitionRx by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRX Ltd. engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluids. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

