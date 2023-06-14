Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $80.45 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $80.45 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00011457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,882,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.93475072 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,322,785.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

