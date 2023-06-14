W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $738.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,979. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $740.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $672.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $639.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

