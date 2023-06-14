W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWWGet Rating) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $704.88.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $1.27 on Wednesday, hitting $738.25. The company had a trading volume of 28,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,979. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $440.48 and a 12-month high of $740.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $672.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $639.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWWGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

