Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP) Trading Up 4.6%

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 131,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 212,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Waitr (NASDAQ:ASAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter. Waitr had a negative net margin of 146.62% and a negative return on equity of 326.74%.

Waitr Holdings, Inc engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

