Walken One Day Volume Hits $1.81 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. One Walken token can now be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $9.81 million and $1.81 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Token Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,435,346 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.

Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning.

WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

Walken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

