Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Up 4.7%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $54.35 and last traded at $53.75. 1,618,356 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 5,987,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on W. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Wayfair from $124.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Wayfair from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 86,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,538,910.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,910.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $189,889.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,898,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,020 shares of company stock worth $2,484,644. Corporate insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 216,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 2,834.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,681,000 after buying an additional 33,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

