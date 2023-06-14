WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,554.78

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,554.78 ($19.45) and traded as high as GBX 1,642 ($20.55). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,627 ($20.36), with a volume of 109,171 shares trading hands.

WH Smith Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3,292.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,587.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,556.60.

WH Smith Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a GBX 8.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. WH Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 3,400.00%.

About WH Smith

WH Smith PLC operates as a travel retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two divisions, Travel and High Street. The company offers news, books, health and beauty products, souvenirs, digital accessories, and food and drink products for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2022, it operated 1,196 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

