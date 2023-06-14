Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Willis Lease Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

Shares of WLFC opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.80. The company has a market cap of $269.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.08. Willis Lease Finance has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $65.19.

Insider Transactions at Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $89.54 million for the quarter.

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $47,154.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,535,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $47,154.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 985,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,540,901.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,082 shares of company stock worth $652,135. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of aviation services and operating leases of commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft-related equipment to air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities. It also engages in the selective purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines.

