WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Stake Trimmed by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP cut its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,726 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises about 2.1% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.11% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $10,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

WSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.18, for a total value of $4,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,497,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,819,547.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.62 per share, for a total transaction of $223,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $446,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $565.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. Analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

