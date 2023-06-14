Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $373.02

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $373.02 and last traded at $373.02, with a volume of 2885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $369.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Winmark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Winmark Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $336.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.82.

Winmark Increases Dividend

Winmark ( NASDAQ:WINA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 62.91% and a net margin of 47.04%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Winmark’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at Winmark

In other news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $426,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.88, for a total transaction of $854,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $426,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,203,960 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter worth about $42,733,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,323 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter worth about $3,935,000. Port Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 127,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winmark by 856.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, and trade gently used merchandise and provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the Franchising and Leasing segments. The Franchising segment is involved in value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise and provides strategic consulting services related to franchising.

