WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a drop of 29.1% from the May 15th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 42.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000.

Get WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Price Performance

Shares of WCBR stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. 2,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,894. The firm has a market cap of $31.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $21.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.85.

About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.