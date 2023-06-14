Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 640.67 ($8.02).
WKP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 630 ($7.88) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.51) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($8.13) to GBX 700 ($8.76) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 834 ($10.44) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.
Shares of LON:WKP opened at GBX 530.50 ($6.64) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78. Workspace Group has a 52-week low of GBX 335.20 ($4.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 664 ($8.31). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 482.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 474.69. The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,585.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14.
Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.
