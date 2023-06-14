WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Large Volume Increase

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 185,427 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 83,664 shares.The stock last traded at $55.60 and had previously closed at $55.05.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,001.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in WPP by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,061,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of WPP by 25.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 957,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,445,000 after acquiring an additional 193,993 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 789,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,008,000 after acquiring an additional 48,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WPP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,510,000 after acquiring an additional 50,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of WPP by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,054,000 after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

