WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,001.29.

Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $55.05 on Friday. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of WPP by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 923,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,987,000 after purchasing an additional 30,259 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of WPP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WPP by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

