WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,001.29.
WPP Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WPP opened at $55.05 on Friday. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03.
Institutional Trading of WPP
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
