X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a growth of 189.5% from the May 15th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $303.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,625,000. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $11,155,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 698.9% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 830,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 726,674 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 55.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,546,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 913,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XFOR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

