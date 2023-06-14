XDC Network Self Reported Market Cap Hits $448.00 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One XDC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0324 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. XDC Network has a total market capitalization of $448.00 million and $1.64 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, XDC Network has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XDC Network

XDC Network was first traded on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,842,822,184 coins. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. XDC Network’s official website is www.xdc.org.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XDC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XDC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

