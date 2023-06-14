XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Sets New 12-Month High at $176.00

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 176 ($2.20) and last traded at GBX 170 ($2.13), with a volume of 733200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170 ($2.13).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 216 ($2.70) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Numis Securities increased their target price on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.63) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

The company has a market cap of £352.65 million, a P/E ratio of 2,428.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 163.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 157.38.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

