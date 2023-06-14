XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $163.11

XPS Pensions Group plc (LON:XPS – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 163.11 ($2.04) and traded as high as GBX 165 ($2.06). XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.06), with a volume of 3,365,150 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on XPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 216 ($2.70) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Numis Securities lifted their price target on XPS Pensions Group from GBX 205 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

XPS Pensions Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 163.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 157.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.18. The firm has a market cap of £352.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,428.57 and a beta of 0.43.

About XPS Pensions Group

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. The company offers advisory services to pension schemes and corporate sponsors; independent investment advisory services; DB and DC master trust schemes; and self-invested personal pension (SIPP) and SSAS pension services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.