Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.63.

Shares of YELP stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $35.75. The company had a trading volume of 586,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,313. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. Yelp has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $39.26.

Insider Activity

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.17 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 7,121 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $213,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $184,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 339,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,453,892.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,835. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yelp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the first quarter worth about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Yelp by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Yelp by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 867 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

