Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the May 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

YRD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. 69,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.32. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.85.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $143.62 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 34.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

Further Reading

