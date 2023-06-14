Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW) Short Interest Update

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the May 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yotta Acquisition stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 925,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Yotta Acquisition alerts:

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:YOTAW opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. Yotta Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.06.

About Yotta Acquisition

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yotta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yotta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.