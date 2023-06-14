YUSD Stablecoin One Day Volume Reaches $202.83 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a market cap of $218.16 million and $202.83 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003845 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YUSD Stablecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000031 BTC.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00690225 USD and is up 0.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $32.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUSD Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSD Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.